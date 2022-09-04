Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $85.82

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 85.82 ($1.04) and traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.87). Beximco Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 75 ($0.91), with a volume of 61,400 shares.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £334.58 million and a PE ratio of 681.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 75.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 85.82.

About Beximco Pharmaceuticals

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company offers allergic disorder, analgesics and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, urogenital, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

Further Reading

