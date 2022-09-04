BidiPass Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (BDP)

BidiPass (BDP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. BidiPass has a market cap of $76,973.24 and $15.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,875.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00132239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036021 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022140 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass.

BidiPass Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.