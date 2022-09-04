BiFi (BIFI) Market Cap Achieves $2.25 Million

BiFi (BIFI) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BiFi has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. BiFi has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $290,029.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00095296 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00021219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00258150 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00021945 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000287 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002635 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

