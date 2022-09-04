Big Digital Shares Trading Down 13.9% Over Last Week (BDS)

Big Digital Shares (BDS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Big Digital Shares has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One Big Digital Shares coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Big Digital Shares has a market cap of $22,584.80 and $232.00 worth of Big Digital Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002513 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00832480 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015528 BTC.
About Big Digital Shares
Big Digital Shares’ total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Big Digital Shares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Big Digital Shares
Receive News & Updates for Big Digital Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Big Digital Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.