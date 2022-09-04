BinaryX Price Reaches $134.41 on Exchanges (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for $134.41 or 0.00676299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $271.91 million and $2.61 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000295 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00177811 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x.

Buying and Selling BinaryX

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

