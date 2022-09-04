BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Stock Price Up 4.6%

BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 572,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 305,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
BioLargo Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20.
BioLargo Company Profile
BioLargo, Inc invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. The company's technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioLargo (BLGO)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for BioLargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.