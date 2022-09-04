BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on BioLineRx to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

BioLineRx Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ BLRX opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLineRx

BioLineRx Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLRX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 377.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 53,246 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioLineRx by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 79,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

