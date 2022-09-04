BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on BioLineRx to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.
BioLineRx Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ BLRX opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLineRx
BioLineRx Company Profile
BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.
