BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of BVXV stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.35. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.49.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
