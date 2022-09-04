BitBall Price Up 18.2% Over Last 7 Days (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. BitBall has a total market cap of $407,591.79 and $2,827.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,753.46 or 1.00106892 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00064771 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00024583 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,692,575 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitBall Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

