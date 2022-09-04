BitBook Tops 24 Hour Volume of $189,833.00 (BBT)

BitBook (BBT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. One BitBook coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitBook has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. BitBook has a market capitalization of $522,752.10 and approximately $189,833.00 worth of BitBook was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,889.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00132040 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022123 BTC.

About BitBook

BBT is a coin. BitBook’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins. BitBook’s official Twitter account is @Bitboosters.

Buying and Selling BitBook

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBoost is launching an application «The Block», which is a decentralized e-commerce platform based on the Ethereum blockchain's smart contracts protocol. All transactions within The Block will take place in ether (ETH). BBT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that allows users to list items on The Block marketplace. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBook directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBook should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBook using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

