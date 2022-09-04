bitCNY Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and $1.16 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000734 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00829977 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015625 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitCNY

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

