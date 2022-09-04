Bitcoin Asset Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $667,663.49 (BTA)

Bitcoin Asset (BTA) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. Bitcoin Asset has a total market cap of $667,663.49 and $11,429.00 worth of Bitcoin Asset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Asset has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Asset coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00026038 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00299022 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001182 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000953 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002458 BTC.

About Bitcoin Asset

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Asset’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,520,500 coins. Bitcoin Asset’s official Twitter account is @Bata_io.

Bitcoin Asset Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Asset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Asset should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Asset using one of the exchanges listed above.

