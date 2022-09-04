Bitcoin Gold Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $393.02 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $22.44 or 0.00113723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.78 or 0.00323243 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00082334 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

