Bitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $377.72 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $19,733.43 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $377.72 billion and $24.44 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.62 or 0.00591001 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00267157 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001126 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005102 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00017023 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003786 BTC.
- Uno Re (UNO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000202 BTC.
About Bitcoin
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,141,181 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.
