Bitcoin Private Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and $63.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00003700 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00321357 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00113960 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00082550 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

