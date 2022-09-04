Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Reaches $53.04 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $65.59 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $53.04 or 0.00266035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,935.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.73 or 0.00590563 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001126 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005122 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016858 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003784 BTC.
About Bitcoin SV
Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,160,870 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.