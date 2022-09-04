BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Hits Market Cap of $2.08 Million

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $29,548.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00322077 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00113693 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00082355 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,546,716,140 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

