BitCore Market Cap Achieves $1.36 Million (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $134,049.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitCore has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,835.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.96 or 0.07894574 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00026107 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00162504 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00299647 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.29 or 0.00782858 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.30 or 0.00591373 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001184 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitCore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.