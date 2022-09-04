BitForex Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $266,113.00 (BF)

BitForex Token (BF) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. BitForex Token has a total market capitalization of $12.58 million and $266,113.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitForex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitForex Token Coin Profile

BitForex Token (CRYPTO:BF) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,289,073,705 coins. The official message board for BitForex Token is t.me/BitForexOfficial. BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom. The official website for BitForex Token is bitforex.com.

BitForex Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitForex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitForex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

