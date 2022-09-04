BitNautic Token (BTNT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,028.00

BitNautic Token (BTNT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. BitNautic Token has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1,028.00 worth of BitNautic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitNautic Token has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One BitNautic Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,733.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00036178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00132464 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022299 BTC.

BitNautic Token Profile

BitNautic Token is a coin. BitNautic Token’s total supply is 49,993,221 coins and its circulating supply is 19,078,647 coins. The Reddit community for BitNautic Token is /r/BitNautic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitNautic Token is bitnautic.io. BitNautic Token’s official Twitter account is @bitnautic. The official message board for BitNautic Token is medium.com/bitnautic.

BitNautic Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitNautic have developed an all-in-one solution for all industry players, which allows shippers to book transport for their cargo choosing and combining the best carriers in terms of price, speed and carrier reputation, based on real users experiences. The platform is built on the Blockchain, which allows full supply chain transparency, secure digital management of data and documentation, safe payments without the need of third party approval, and much more. “

