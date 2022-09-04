Bitspawn (SPWN) Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last Week

Bitspawn (SPWN) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Bitspawn has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bitspawn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitspawn has a market capitalization of $337,652.19 and $7,010.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002514 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001666 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00833423 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015556 BTC.
Bitspawn Profile
Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,955,549,971 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn.
