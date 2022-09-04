BitTorrent Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $840.01 million and approximately $59,748.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000319 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007486 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007850 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009076 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005342 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012675 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

