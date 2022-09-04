BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $73.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $128,073.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,469.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $128,073.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,469.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $207,374.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,917,449.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,683 shares of company stock worth $3,434,392 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.