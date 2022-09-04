BlackCoin (BLK) Price Hits $0.0124 on Top Exchanges

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $762,404.57 and approximately $206.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00016010 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005328 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000915 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,583,270 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

