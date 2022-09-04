BlackCoin Price Tops $0.0087 on Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $538,025.18 and $2.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00016193 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005301 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001100 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,584,887 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

