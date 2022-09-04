Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at Raymond James

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Blackline Safety to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

Shares of BLKLF stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $6.49.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

