BlackRock Inc. Acquires 2,719,081 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,719,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $2,585,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

