BlackRock Inc. Acquires 485,924 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,934,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 485,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Copart worth $2,501,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $279,931,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 19.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,516,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000,000 after buying an additional 1,552,884 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth about $137,142,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 759.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 781,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,085,000 after buying an additional 690,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,995,000 after buying an additional 667,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPRT opened at $116.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $161.12.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

