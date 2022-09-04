BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,368,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,736 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Arista Networks worth $2,413,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $1,913,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,217 shares of company stock valued at $43,644,685. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANET opened at $117.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

