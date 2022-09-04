BlackRock Inc. Buys 35,064 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,278,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.32% of Tyler Technologies worth $1,903,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $189,211,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,803,000 after acquiring an additional 333,839 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,796.8% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 78,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,859,000 after acquiring an additional 74,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,743,000 after acquiring an additional 42,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 165.5% during the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 64,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,618,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total transaction of $912,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,512.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,156 shares of company stock worth $4,618,576. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TYL opened at $363.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.08. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $300.85 and a 12 month high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.