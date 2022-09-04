BlackRock Inc. Has $2.59 Billion Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,216,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 962,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of DuPont de Nemours worth $2,591,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $54.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.63. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.56 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

