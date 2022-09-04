BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,730,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 83,222 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of State Street worth $2,415,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.24. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61.

State Street Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on State Street to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on State Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.81.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

