BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 173,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.83% of Gartner worth $1,917,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 588.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Gartner by 39.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $288.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,413,484.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,219 shares of company stock worth $6,865,796 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

