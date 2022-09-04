BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,782,214 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,649,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,782,214 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of D.R. Horton worth $2,358,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 341.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 44,971 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 30.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 54.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 43.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 50,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHI opened at $71.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.