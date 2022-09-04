BLink Price Tops $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (BLINK)

BLink (BLINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One BLink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLink has a total market cap of $304,869.80 and approximately $119.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BLink has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BLink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,805.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00034778 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022217 BTC.

About BLink

BLink (BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org.

BLink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.