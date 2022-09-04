Blockpass Price Down 9.3% This Week (PASS)

Blockpass (PASS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, Blockpass has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Blockpass has a total market cap of $192,619.93 and approximately $593.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blockpass Coin Profile

PASS is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

