Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) One Day Volume Tops $3,327.00

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $9.98 million and approximately $3,327.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CRYPTO:BLCT) is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io.

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

