Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Price Hits $0.27

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001342 BTC on major exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $10.17 million and $3,608.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed.

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

