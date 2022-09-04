Bogged Finance Trading 20.3% Lower This Week (BOG)

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Bogged Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bogged Finance has a total market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $95,702.00 worth of Bogged Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bogged Finance has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bogged Finance Profile

Bogged Finance (CRYPTO:BOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bogged Finance’s official Twitter account is @boggedfinance. The Reddit community for Bogged Finance is https://reddit.com/r/bogtools.

Bogged Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bogcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm (the same as Bitcoin). It's a meme-based cryptocurrency. “

