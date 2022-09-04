BOMB Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. BOMB has a market capitalization of $177,517.34 and approximately $123,287.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BOMB has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,860.22 or 0.99986438 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00064661 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00024621 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 891,113 coins and its circulating supply is 890,325 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken.

Buying and Selling BOMB

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.