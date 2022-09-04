Bonded Finance (BOND) Market Cap Tops $7.36 Million

Bonded Finance (BOND) traded up 1,050.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bonded Finance

BOND is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec.

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

