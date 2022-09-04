BORA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.70 Million (BORA)

BORA (BORA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. BORA has a total market cap of $271.22 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BORA coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BORA has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BORA Coin Profile

BORA is a coin. Its launch date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 927,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BORA’s official website is boraecosystem.com. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BORA is medium.com/boraecosystem.

Buying and Selling BORA

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

