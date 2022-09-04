Boson Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $2.20 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $22.79 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001232 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00031431 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00041363 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00083044 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,710,862 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol. The official website for Boson Protocol is bosonprotocol.io.

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Boson Protocol enables a decentralized commerce ecosystem where all participants share in the value they create. Boson Protocol disrupts e-commerce platforms by tokenizing Things and their commerce data within a liquid digital market, built on #DeFi.Boson Protocol’s vision is to enable a decentralized commerce ecosystem by funding and accelerating the development of a stack of specialist applications to disrupt, unbundle and democratize commerce.BOSON tokens are used to govern Boson Protocol, ensuring consensus around critical decisions and controlling the issuance of funds from the dCommerce DAO.Telegram | YouTube | LinkedInWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

