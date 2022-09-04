botXcoin (BOTX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $41.91 Million

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last week, botXcoin has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. botXcoin has a total market capitalization of $41.91 million and approximately $10,372.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One botXcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,835.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00036357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00132372 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022184 BTC.

About botXcoin

BOTX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,634,642,342 coins. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog. botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

botXcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

