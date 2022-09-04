Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.5% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $49,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.3% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,587,638,000 after acquiring an additional 777,837 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 352,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,811 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $162.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $427.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.44 and a 200-day moving average of $174.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

