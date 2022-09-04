BOX (NYSE:BOX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BOX. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.30.
BOX Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.73. BOX has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.62 and a beta of 1.14.
Insider Buying and Selling at BOX
In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at $37,123,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,970 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BOX by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in BOX by 33.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
