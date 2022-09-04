BOX (NYSE:BOX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BOX. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.30.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.73. BOX has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BOX will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at $37,123,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,970 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BOX by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in BOX by 33.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.