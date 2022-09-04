BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 530 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.40) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 490 ($5.92) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 472 ($5.70) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($6.52) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 525 ($6.34) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of BP.B stock opened at GBX 179.50 ($2.17) on Thursday. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 52-week low of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 197 ($2.38). The stock has a market cap of £35.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 175.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 175.41.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

