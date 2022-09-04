Bread (BRD) Market Capitalization Tops $363,478.60

Bread (BRD) traded down 29% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Bread coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bread has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. Bread has a market capitalization of $363,478.60 and approximately $7,444.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bread

Bread (BRD) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bread Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

