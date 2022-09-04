Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of BLIN stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.48.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 7.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 23,881 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $27,940.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,419.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 81,173 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $112,018.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $595,256.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 219,244 shares of company stock valued at $301,763 over the last ninety days. 6.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

