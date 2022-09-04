Brokerages Set CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Target Price at $26.40

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVR Energy to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in CVR Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 71,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in CVR Energy by 28.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CVR Energy by 27.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of CVI opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 36.32%. This is a positive change from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.08%.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Further Reading

